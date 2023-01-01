Centro Interpretativo Las Salinas de Cabo Rojo

This small center, located along Hwy 301 as it approaches the lighthouse, explains the geology and ecology of the salt pans of the Corozo Salt Flats, which dominate the scenery across Refugio Nacional Cabo Rojo. It's staffed by knowledgeable, eco-sensitive guides who give thorough explanations of local flora and fauna, in the context of, ahem, salt. Opposite is a three-story wooden lookout tower that offers a bird’s-eye view of the salt pans, a major bird migratory corridor.