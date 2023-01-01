Los Morrillos Lighthouse

From this smartly remodeled lighthouse at the bone-rattling end of Hwy 301, there's not much further you can go: you're as south as it gets in Puerto Rico. The lighthouse stands sentinel on the headland of Punta Jagüey, with some dramatic cliff formations right beyond the outer walls. An observation deck overlooks the surreal turquoise of the waters lapping Playa Santa and the expanse of the Caribbean behind.

If a volunteer is on hand at the lighthouse, they might offer a casual history of the Refugio Nacional Cabo Rojo area (largely revolving around the salt panned nearby).

The final stretch of unmetalled road is not passable for cars but a 10-minute walk from the parking lot will have you at the door.