Parques Luis Muñoz Rivera & Parque del Tercer Milenio

Spanning the broad swath between the Atlantic and Av Ponce de León, Parque Luis Muñoz Rivera injects a much-needed green space into the urban landscape. Trails wind under shade trees to a playground, fountains and a pavilion for community events. Across Av Muñoz Rivera, Parque del Tercer Milenio was the site of the eighth Pan American Games, held in 1979, and is now home to a playground, the popular Balneario El Escambrón beach and offshore diving at Escambrón Marine Park.