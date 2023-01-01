The capitol of the Commonwealth is in an impressive columned and domed neoclassical building in a commanding location overlooking Puerta de Tierra's wave-lashed coast. The much-revered constitution of the Commonwealth, which moved the island further away from colonialism in 1951, is on display inside the 80ft rotunda. Regular sessions of the legislature meet inside, while rallies for and against statehood occur outside every time the government debates the issue. Guided tours available Monday to Friday by appointment only.