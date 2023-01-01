Conjuring up a distinctly European feel, broad Paseo de la Princesa is a 19th-century esplanade just outside the city walls. Lined with antique streetlamps, trees, statues, benches, food-vendor carts and street entertainers, this romantic walkway ends at the magnificent Raíces Fountain, a stunning sculpture and water feature that depicts the island’s eclectic Taíno, African and Spanish heritage. Festivals and fairs are often held here, including the weekend artisans fair.
Paseo de la Princesa
San Juan
Share