Conjuring up a distinctly European feel, broad Paseo de la Princesa is a 19th-century esplanade just outside the city walls. Lined with antique streetlamps, trees, statues, benches, food-vendor carts and street entertainers, this romantic walkway ends at the magnificent Raíces Fountain, a stunning sculpture and water feature that depicts the island’s eclectic Taíno, African and Spanish heritage. Festivals and fairs are often held here, including the weekend artisans fair.