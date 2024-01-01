La Casa del Libro

Bibliophiles will enjoy this tiny but worthwhile collection of more than 5000 manuscripts and texts that date back 2000 years. The collection includes one of the most respected assemblages of incunabula (texts produced prior to 1501) in the Americas, including documents signed by King Ferdinand II and Queen Isabela.

Nearby San Juan attractions

1. Parque de las Palomas

0.03 MILES

On the southern end of Calle del Cristo, the pigeon-filled Parque de las Palomas is in a tree-shaded cobblestone courtyard on the top of the city wall,…

2. Palacio Rojo

0.04 MILES

A two-story Baroque building dating from 1792, Palacio Rojo once served as the living quarters for Spanish commanding officers. Today it houses…

3. La Princesa

0.05 MILES

Built against the outside wall of the city, this long, gray and white building, once a jail, now houses the headquarters of the Puerto Rico Tourism…

4. Capilla del Cristo

0.06 MILES

Since 1780, tens of thousands of penitents have come to pray for miracles at the Capilla del Cristo, the tiny sanctuary at the end of a pedestrian street…

5. Palacio de la Real Intendencia

0.07 MILES

The imposing Palacio de la Real Intendencia sits on the western edge of the Plaza de Armas. Built in the 19th century, this neoclassical beauty houses the…

6. Casa Ramón Power y Giralt

0.08 MILES

Once the residence of a political reformer and Puerto Rico’s first representative to the Spanish court, this 18th-century house is now the headquarters of…

7. Fuente Raíces

0.09 MILES

At the waterfront end of Paseo de la Princesa, this fountain was built to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Spain's 'discovery' of the New World. The…

8. La Fortaleza

0.09 MILES

Guarded iron gates mark the imposing La Fortaleza. Dating from 1533, it's the oldest executive mansion in continuous use in the western hemisphere. The…