Casa Ramón Power y Giralt

Once the residence of a political reformer and Puerto Rico’s first representative to the Spanish court, this 18th-century house is now the headquarters of the Conservation Trust of Puerto Rico and its nonprofit arm, Para La Naturaleza. It's home to an ecofriendly gift shop and small but fascinating exhibits, as well as information on the precariousness of the island’s ecology. Ask about the tours PLN operates in San Juan and at the protected reserves it manages around the island.