This is the city’s de-facto central square, laid out in the 16th century with the classic look of plazas from Madrid to Mexico. A highlight is the Alcaldía – now home to the mayor's office – which dates from 1789 and has twin turrets resembling those of its counterpart in Madrid, A tinkling fountain, seating, shade trees, and a couple of old-school coffee booths make this a good spot for a sightseeing break.

At the western end of the plaza, the Palacio de la Real Intendencia and the Edificio de la Diputación Provincial are two historic buildings adding to the charms of the plaza; both represent 19th-century neoclassical architecture and come complete with cloisters. Together they house the offices of the Department of State of Puerto Rico.