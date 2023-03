Tracing its roots back more than a century to the 400-year anniversary of Columbus' first expedition, Plaza de Colón is dominated by its towering statue of Columbus atop a pillar. Ringed with tall trees and outdoor cafes, the plaza sees a lot of action. At this end of Old San Juan, the city wall was torn down in 1897 and the plaza stands on the site of one of the city’s original gated entries, Puerta Santiago.