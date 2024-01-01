Museo del Mar

This small maritime museum is home to an impressive collection of model boats – from 15th-century galleons to modern-day cruise ships – as well as countless miniature boats-in-bottles, antique navigation tools and the world's largest collection of life preservers. At the time of research, it was closed for remodeling, due to reopen in 2020.

