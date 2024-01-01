Museo del Mar

This small maritime museum is home to an impressive collection of model boats – from 15th-century galleons to modern-day cruise ships – as well as countless miniature boats-in-bottles, antique navigation tools and the world's largest collection of life preservers. At the time of research, it was closed for remodeling, due to reopen in 2020.
24.43 MILES
El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels with nearly 29,000 acres of lush, mountainous terrain scattered with waterfalls, rushing…
0.8 MILES
A star of Old San Juan, brooding El Morro sits atop a headland, deterring would-be attackers. The 140ft walls (some up to 15ft thick) date to 1539 and it…
0.16 MILES
The city's second major fort is one of the largest Spanish-built military installations in the Americas. In its prime, it covered 27 acres with a maze of…
0.49 MILES
This museum presents an impressive overview of cultural development in the Americas, including indigenous, African and European influences. Four permanent…
1.49 MILES
This sheltered arc's raked sand, decent surf breaks, local action and a 17th-century Spanish fort shimmering in the distance are the hallmarks of what's…
23.6 MILES
The St Christopher canyon is so unexpected – both in location and appearance – that it takes many a breath away. The deep green chasm seemingly drops out…
3.29 MILES
San Juan boasts one of the largest and most celebrated art museums in the Caribbean. Housed in a splendid neoclassical building that was once the city’s…
5.98 MILES
With countless tanned bodies lounging or flexing their biceps around the volleyball net, this urban beach basks in its reputation as the Copacabana of…
0.05 MILES
Tracing its roots back more than a century to the 400-year anniversary of Columbus' first expedition, Plaza de Colón is dominated by its towering statue…
2. Iglesia San Francisco de Asís
0.06 MILES
Built in 1756 by Third Order Franciscans, this atmospheric old church is the perfect place to pause in a pew. Note the thickness of the original walls,…
0.16 MILES
The city's second major fort is one of the largest Spanish-built military installations in the Americas. In its prime, it covered 27 acres with a maze of…
0.26 MILES
Conjuring up a distinctly European feel, broad Paseo de la Princesa is a 19th-century esplanade just outside the city walls. Lined with antique…
0.27 MILES
Towering over the Plaza de Armas, the Alcaldía, which dates from 1789, has twin turrets resembling those of its counterpart in Madrid. This building…
0.27 MILES
This is the city’s de-facto central square, laid out in the 16th century with the classic look of plazas from Madrid to Mexico. A highlight is the…
0.28 MILES
Once the residence of a political reformer and Puerto Rico’s first representative to the Spanish court, this 18th-century house is now the headquarters of…
8. Palacio de la Real Intendencia
0.3 MILES
The imposing Palacio de la Real Intendencia sits on the western edge of the Plaza de Armas. Built in the 19th century, this neoclassical beauty houses the…