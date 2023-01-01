Escambrón Marine Park

Next to the gorgeous Balneario El Escambrón, this namesake marine park is a popular destination for snorkelers and divers. See schools of blue tangs, sergeant majors and damsel fish darting around hunks of brain coral and a collapsed bridge. For the best snorkeling from shore, head toward the huge rock directly across from the center of the beach; the western side is best. Visibility ranges from 5ft to 20ft, depending on conditions. Scuba Dogs offers diving and snorkeling tours.