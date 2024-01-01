La Ventana al Mar

San Juan

This small grassy park – the window to the sea – has contemporary sculptures, benches and shade trees. Best of all, it has great views of and easy access to Playa Condado. On the first Sunday of the month, a lively farmers market is held here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • El Yunque National Forest

    El Yunque National Forest

    22 MILES

    El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels with nearly 29,000 acres of lush, mountainous terrain scattered with waterfalls, rushing…

  • The lighthouse at Cabezas de San Juan National Park in Fajardo, Puerto Rico; Shutterstock ID 2094186490; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 2094186490

    Cabezas de San Juan Reserva Natural

    29.75 MILES

    A nodule of land on Puerto Rico’s northeast tip, this Para La Naturaleza–run reserve protects the Laguna Grande bioluminescent bay, rare flora and fauna,…

  • Puerto Rico, Old San Juan, section of El Morro Fortress

    Castillo San Felipe del Morro

    3.33 MILES

    A star of Old San Juan, brooding El Morro sits atop a headland, deterring would-be attackers. The 140ft walls (some up to 15ft thick) date to 1539 and it…

  • Castillo de San Cristobal, San Juan, Puerto Rico. america, american, antelles, architectural, architecture, attraction, building, capital, carib, caribbean, castillo, castle, city, cristobal, espana, felipe, fort, fortress, greater, guard, heritage, historic, historical, history, house, island, juan, landmark, latin, morro, old, puerto, rico, san, sea, site, spain, spanish, state, style, tour, tourism, tourist, travel, unesco, united, usa, viejo, wall, world

    Castillo San Cristóbal

    2.44 MILES

    The city's second major fort is one of the largest Spanish-built military installations in the Americas. In its prime, it covered 27 acres with a maze of…

  • Plaza del Cuartel, in front of Museo de las Americas, near Galeria Nacional/National Gallery, and Instituto de Cultura Puertorriquena

    Museo de las Américas

    3.03 MILES

    This museum presents an impressive overview of cultural development in the Americas, including indigenous, African and European influences. Four permanent…

  • Balneario El Escambrón

    Balneario El Escambrón

    1.17 MILES

    This sheltered arc's raked sand, decent surf breaks, local action and a 17th-century Spanish fort shimmering in the distance are the hallmarks of what's…

  • CW2P43 PUERTO RICO - CORDILLERA CENTRAL SAN CRISTOBAL CANYON Cañón de San Cristóbal

    Cañón de San Cristóbal

    24.43 MILES

    The St Christopher canyon is so unexpected – both in location and appearance – that it takes many a breath away. The deep green chasm seemingly drops out…

  • SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JUNE 04: The entrance of the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico (Puerto Rican Museum of Art) on June 4, 2012 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Alfredo Sosa/The Christian Science Monitort

    Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico

    0.87 MILES

    San Juan boasts one of the largest and most celebrated art museums in the Caribbean. Housed in a splendid neoclassical building that was once the city’s…

Nearby San Juan attractions

1. Playa Condado

0.13 MILES

Hemmed in by hotel towers and punctuated by rocky outcrops, Condado’s narrow beaches are busier than Ocean Park’s and less exclusive than Isla Verde’s…

2. Parque Jaime Benítez

0.2 MILES

Sitting alongside the calm waters of Laguna del Condado, this park is a popular launching spot for kayakers and paddleboarders. On the first Saturday of…

3. MADMi

0.45 MILES

This new addition to the city's thriving art scene is set in a restored Miramar landmark, a striking pink building dating to 1913. Engaging, interactive…

4. Balneario Condado

0.51 MILES

Condado's official public beach is Balneario Condado, a small arc of sand, adjacent to the Dos Hermanos bridge, that faces west toward Fuerte San Gerónimo…

6. La Placita de Santurce

0.58 MILES

Built in 1910, the Mercado de Santurce has been the center of activity for over a century, vendors doing a roaring trade in fruits and vegetables from…

7. Instituto de Subcultura

0.67 MILES

This modern gallery in a bohemian corner of Santurce often has thought-provoking work from emerging artists and musicians. Expect contemporary, conceptual…

8. Fortín San Jerónimo

0.73 MILES

At the eastern end of Puerta de Tierra, this fort was completed in 1788 to guard the entrance to Laguna del Condado. It was barely up and running when the…