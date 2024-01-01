This small grassy park – the window to the sea – has contemporary sculptures, benches and shade trees. Best of all, it has great views of and easy access to Playa Condado. On the first Sunday of the month, a lively farmers market is held here.
La Ventana al Mar
San Juan
