At the eastern end of Puerta de Tierra, this fort was completed in 1788 to guard the entrance to Laguna del Condado. It was barely up and running when the British got through to San Juan in 1797, followed by a short-lived occupation. Since then it fell into disrepair and was closed to the public. Nonprofit Amigos del Fortín San Jerónimo is aiming to change that. It runs three fascinating guided tours of the fort; book through their Facebook page.