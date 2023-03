Sitting alongside the calm waters of Laguna del Condado, this park is a popular launching spot for kayakers and paddleboarders. On the first Saturday of the month, at 7pm, free movies are shown on a huge inflatable screen on the great lawn. Locals come out in full force with picnic blankets, chairs and snacks – a full-on outdoor house party. There's a boardwalk and a ramp for easy access to the water. It has a parking lot and well-maintained bathrooms too.