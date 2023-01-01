Parque Ceremonial Indígena Caguana

Like the archaeological site at Tibes near Ponce, this Taíno ceremonial site, sometimes dubbed the 'Puerto Rican Stonehenge,' has no monumental ruins; the power of the place comes from the natural botanical garden of ceiba, ausubo and tabonuco trees that shade the midslopes of the central mountains. There are 10 ceremonial bateyes (Taíno ball courts), dating back about 800 years.

Stone monoliths line many of the courts, and quite a few have petroglyphs, such as the famous Mujer de Caguana, who squats in the pose of the traditional ‘earth mother’ fertility symbol. Caguana is a place to walk and reflect, not to be thrilled by exhibits or enormous ancient monuments. Nevertheless, there is a small museum with artifacts and skeletons on the property, and a gift shop that sells inexpensive but attractive reproductions of Taíno charms, including the statues called cemíes.