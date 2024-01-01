This well-refurbished colonial-era building displays modern art and a potted history of two of Arecibo's most famous products: rum and the playwright René Marqués.
Museo de Arte e Historia
North Coast
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.61 MILES
Sometimes a little piece of paradise lies in store in the least obvious of locales, and Gozalandia is San Sebastián's: a flurry of dramatic cascades,…
8.71 MILES
Puerto Ricans reverently refer to it as ‘El Radar’; to everyone else it is simply the largest radio telescope in the world. Resembling a spaceship…
20.18 MILES
San Pedro is a small working coffee farm with an attached museum and cafe/tasting room where you can get a fascinating insight into the coffee-making…
6.02 MILES
Undeniably Puerto Rico's biggest, most bizarre attraction, the 362ft likeness of Christopher Columbus (Cristóbal Colón) navigating toward the Americas is…
22.49 MILES
Despite suffering considerable damage in Hurricane Maria, the Pomarrosa still provides one of the best opportunities in Puerto Rico to discover what…
15.15 MILES
An anomaly among Puerto Rican beaches, Playa Mar Chiquita isn’t alongside a main thoroughfare, has no long strand and isn’t good for swimming or surfing…
20.24 MILES
Well worth stopping off at on your way elsewhere, this ornate mint-green turn-of-the-century edifice has been impressively refurbished to grace San…
27.04 MILES
Even the surfers rarely make it to remote Playa Survival, best reached by a 45-minute walk west from Playa Shacks. The narrow strip of sand found…
Nearby North Coast attractions
1. Catedral San Felipe Apostol
0.19 MILES
Said to be Puerto Rico's second-largest church, Arecibo's eye-pleasingly symmetrical neoclassical cathedral is a 19th-century replacement for an 18th…
1.38 MILES
Within the Parque Histórico de Arecibo complex, this lighthouse dates from 1897 and is an excellent example of Spanish neoclassical architecture. There's…
2.16 MILES
If you follow the road past the Faro de los Morrillos lighthouse for less than a mile, you come to the Balneario Morrillos. There is a big parking lot…
5.23 MILES
A stroll through coastal scrub brings you to cliffs where impressive formations have been chiseled and hollowed out by the elements. You can descend…
5. Birth of the New World Statue
6.02 MILES
Undeniably Puerto Rico's biggest, most bizarre attraction, the 362ft likeness of Christopher Columbus (Cristóbal Colón) navigating toward the Americas is…
6. Bosque Estatal de Cambalache
7.79 MILES
The state forest of Cambalache covers an area of just 1000 acres, making it smaller than a lot of Puerto Rican resort hotels. Almost halfway between…
8.71 MILES
Puerto Ricans reverently refer to it as ‘El Radar’; to everyone else it is simply the largest radio telescope in the world. Resembling a spaceship…
8. Bosque Estatal de Río Abajo
9.39 MILES
This 5000-acre forest just off Hwy 621, halfway between Arecibo and Utuado, sits amid some of the island's most rugged terrain. In the bosom of karst…