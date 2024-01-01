Museo de Arte e Historia

North Coast

This well-refurbished colonial-era building displays modern art and a potted history of two of Arecibo's most famous products: rum and the playwright René Marqués.

  • Beautiful Gozalandia Waterfall in San Sebastian Puerto Rico at daylight

    Gozalandia

    19.61 MILES

    Sometimes a little piece of paradise lies in store in the least obvious of locales, and Gozalandia is San Sebastián's: a flurry of dramatic cascades,…

  • Worlds largest single-dish radio telescope, the Arecibo Observatory, Arecibo, Puerto Rico. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Observatorio de Arecibo

    8.71 MILES

    Puerto Ricans reverently refer to it as ‘El Radar’; to everyone else it is simply the largest radio telescope in the world. Resembling a spaceship…

  • Freshly Harvested Raw Coffee Beans

    Hacienda San Pedro

    20.18 MILES

    San Pedro is a small working coffee farm with an attached museum and cafe/tasting room where you can get a fascinating insight into the coffee-making…

  • Birth of the New World Statue

    Birth of the New World Statue

    6.02 MILES

    Undeniably Puerto Rico's biggest, most bizarre attraction, the 362ft likeness of Christopher Columbus (Cristóbal Colón) navigating toward the Americas is…

  • Hacienda Pomarrosa

    Hacienda Pomarrosa

    22.49 MILES

    Despite suffering considerable damage in Hurricane Maria, the Pomarrosa still provides one of the best opportunities in Puerto Rico to discover what…

  • Playa Mar Chiquita

    Playa Mar Chiquita

    15.15 MILES

    An anomaly among Puerto Rican beaches, Playa Mar Chiquita isn’t alongside a main thoroughfare, has no long strand and isn’t good for swimming or surfing…

  • Museo de Historía

    Museo de Historía

    20.24 MILES

    Well worth stopping off at on your way elsewhere, this ornate mint-green turn-of-the-century edifice has been impressively refurbished to grace San…

  • Playa Survival

    Playa Survival

    27.04 MILES

    Even the surfers rarely make it to remote Playa Survival, best reached by a 45-minute walk west from Playa Shacks. The narrow strip of sand found…

