Said to be Puerto Rico's second-largest church, Arecibo's eye-pleasingly symmetrical neoclassical cathedral is a 19th-century replacement for an 18th-century original that was destroyed in the 1787 earthquake. The most impressive thing about the light, cool interior is the huge painted altar that reaches right up into the dome. Outside lies Arecibo's central square, a pleasant place to stroll in the cooler evening air.