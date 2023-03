A stroll through coastal scrub brings you to cliffs where impressive formations have been chiseled and hollowed out by the elements. You can descend through a hole in the roof of one of the caves into a series of sea-bashed chambers; one houses a Taíno petroglyph. The site was of extreme importance to the Taíno people.

Cueva del Indio is part of the area's future tourism megaproject, the massive adventure park TerraVista Park. For now it remains relatively tranquil.