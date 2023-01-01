Lago Guajataca is a serene artificial lake with some of Puerto Rico’s best fishing – evidenced by two private clubs for anglers hoping to hook some of the bountiful stock of tucunaré and barbudo fish. The easiest approach to the lake is along Hwy 2 to Rte 119 and then into the forest to the DRNA office. If you want to fish, you’ll need to get a permit here: you can also pick up a loaner bamboo fishing pole (no bait).

You are also free to use the nearby bathrooms (with showers) and picnic tables. Kayaking is permitted on the lake (it's best to bring your own kayak), but swimming is prohibited.

The lake was constructed in 1928 to produce hydroelectric energy.