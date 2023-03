One of Puerto Rico's most unusual markets takes place on Fridays amidst a labyrinth of stalls at San Sebastián's Plaza Agropecuaria. Whether you're in need of a rifle, a rare bird or just some good old-fashioned pinchos (Puerto Rico's take on a kebab), you should find it here.

Probably not worth making a trip from San Juan to see on its own but unmissable if you happen to be in town.