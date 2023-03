A mild diversion from the Isabela beach scene, this 19th-century tenderly restored French hacienda is exquisitely furnished within and has lush grounds to stroll about, usually open to the public and with enthusiastic tours of the property provided for free.

The serene two-towered mansion was frequented by one of Puerto Rico's most prolific writers, Enrique Laguerre, who wrote about the residence in his novel La Llamarada, and lies buried within the grounds. Phone ahead to secure a tour.