Welcome to Tavira
Tavira is ideal for wandering; the warren of cobblestone streets hides pretty, historic gardens and shady plazas. There’s a small, active fishing port and a modern market. Only 3km from the coast, Tavira is the launching point for the stunning, unspoilt beaches of Ilha de Tavira.
Tavira activities
Almancil, Faro, Olhao, Tavira: East Algarve Full-Day Tour
Start your day trip to the East Algarve with a hotel pickup, and then travel by air-conditioned coach to the pretty town of Almancil, roughly 8 miles (13km) northwest of Faro. Head inside the town’s crowning glory, the beautiful Church of St Lourenço (Igreja de São Lourenço de Matos), and marvel at its stunning blue-and-white wall tiles while exploring. The tiles depict the story of St Lourenço who used money from the Catholic Church to pay for the poor until he was caught by the Romans.Continue to Faro, the Algarve’s capital, for a walking tour of its elegant Old Town. Amble around the charming cobblestone streets and see the Arc da Vila, a monument that was commissioned to mark the entrance to the Old Town after a devastating earthquake in 1755. After exploring the streets, enjoy some free time to sightsee independently or shop for souvenirs to take home.Meet back up with your guide and travel to the nearby town of Olhão with its bustling fishing port and Moorish-esque neighborhoods and cube-shaped houses. Stretch your legs on a walk around with your guide, and then take a break for lunch at your own expense; your guide will have plenty of restaurant recommendations if you need them.Your last stop of the day is the beautiful city of Tavira, a town often called the 'Venice of the Algarve' after its location that straddles the River Gilão. Steeped in history, Tavira is home to Roman bridges, Renaissance churches and historical monuments aplenty, but it’s Tavira Castle — a structure thought to date to Neolithic days — that is the town’s most intriguing sight. Pay your entrance fee and then head inside the site to explore the castle's ramparts and ruins.Leave Tavira in the late afternoon and travel back to your Algarve hotel where your day trip finishes.
Private Departure Transfer: Algarve Hotels to Faro
Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private airport transport service from your hotel in the Algarve to Faro International Airport. The service covers the towns of Albufeira, Armação, Carvoeiro, Lagos, Montegordo, Portimão, Quinto de Lago, Sagres and Tavira.When your vacation in the sunny Algarve region is over, simply meet your driver at your hotel at a prearranged time. Then, settle into your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and head straight to Faro.To make a booking, you will need to advise your flight details as well as your Algarve accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 - 48 hours prior to your departure from the Algarve, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Arrival Transfer: Faro Airport to Algarve
Arrange your private transfer for a time to suit your schedule, and then meet your friendly driver at Faro International Airport to travel directly to your hotel in the Algarve. The private transfer service covers the towns of Albufeira, Armação, Carvoeiro, Lagos, Montegordo, Portimão, Quinto de Lago, Sagres and Tavira.Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation in the gorgeous Algarve region.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Algarve accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Faro, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Tuk Tuk Tour in Tavira - 30 Minutes
We will explore the three hills of Tavira - Santa Maria, Santa Ana and São Bras - where we will see the churches of Santa Maria, Santiago, Nossa Senhora da Piedade, São Paulo and Matriz do Carmo, as well as the hermitages of Santa Ana and São Brás. You can take in fantastic views of Tavira from the Castle, examine traditional trellis doors and the 'hand of Fatima' door knockers, and survey typical 'scissor' roofs.
Moncarapacho - Tavira mountain and hybrid bike tour
We start in the town of Moncarapacho, with cobbled streets and traditional houses, then head out through the fields along a dirt track to join quiet, largely traffic free roads. Passing through sleepy Algarvean villages and scenic countryside, where time seems to have stood still. We climb steadily into a stunning area of pine covered hills and valleys abundant with orange trees (which form a natural barrier to the all too common summer fires in this area). We then follow the path of the river as it winds its way through the hills along tree-shaded roads and down into Tavira, one of the prettiest towns on the Algarve coast. Tavira is home to a castle, an old Roman bridge and a wealth of traditional architectural styles; it’s the perfect spot for a well earned café break, next to the band stand, where music is often played in the summer months.After a coffee and a cake (optional), we leave Tavira by another dirt track which keeps us away from the main road. This is a lovely shortcut to the beautiful village of Santa Luzia, famous for its Octopus fishing . We pass through Pedras del Rei, where we may spot the little train that takes sunbathers to the expansive beach of Barril and the old tuna fishing village. From here we join the Ecovia Litoral (a dedicated cycling path that spans across the Algarve from East to West). We are now in the Ria Formosa Natural Park, a UNESCO heritage site situated on low lying coastline amidst a maze of lagoons, channels, salt marshes and islands. It is home to an abundant array of wildlife and over 30,000 birds stop off here on their journey from Europe to East Africa. You can often spot kingfishers, hoopoes, bee-eaters, egrets, blue magpies and many other species. The views across the salt flats, (where salt is still cultivated using traditional methods), are simply breathtaking. It is a gentle, flat ride along the coast and we can enjoy the cooling sea breeze coming from the Atlantic ocean. Finally, we head inland again, along quiet country lanes and take a shortcut along a dirt track back into Moncarapacho and our starting point.This is a ride of approximately 41kms, but we take it at an easy pace and, though there is a gentle climb during the first half of the route, the remainder is mostly downhill and flat. The terrain is easy to negotiate, so it is suitable for most riders. It lasts for approximately 4 hours (including cafe break and water stops).
Small-Group Adventure: Cycling in Ria Formosa Natural Park
Start the tour at 9:30am from the central departure point after meeting your guide and group. Go over a quick safety briefing before heading out to Ecovia. Cycle in fishing villages such as Cabanas de Tavira and Cacela Velha, including a 15-minute stop to appreciate the beautiful landscape. Then, move on to Manta Rota, Altura, Monte Gordo, and even Vila Real de Santo Antonio. Here, you will enjoy a stop for a traditional lunch (at your own expense) and take 1.5 hours to explore the city. Afterward, make your way to Castro Marim to visit the impressive castle known as, Castle of Castro Marim. This medieval structure is on a hilltop and overlooks the city, offering incredible views. Once your tour comes to an end, return to the Ecovia, pass through Altura, and arrive in Tavira.