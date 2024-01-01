Parque Temático da Madeira

Madeira

An engaging place to take the kids, this Madeira-themed park has a boating lake, a maze, a Monte train, mock-ups of Santana A-Frame houses, a large kiddies playground, some Madeira-specific exhibitions and a cafe. It's all quite informative but probably not worth a special trip from Funchal.

