A 1.5km easy and well-signposted climb out of the village of Ribeiro Frio brings you to one of the most spectacular viewing points on the whole of Madeira, the aptly named Balcões – the Balconies. From here you get a bird's eye view of the island's highest peaks, the huge cauldron of rock below them and even out across the Atlantic to the island of Porto Santo. A snack bar hangs off the cliff edge half way along the path.