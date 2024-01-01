Ribeiro Frio Trout Farm

Apart from being the launch pad for some great mountain walks, Ribeiro Frio's other attraction is what must be the world's most visited trout farm. Hundreds of trout chase each other around huge tanks fed with icy cold levada water, the whole place a fishy, multilevel symphony of moving water. Don't feed the fish, whatever you do – it's strictly forbidden.
