Dramatically set at the bottom of a mammoth cauldron of rock, the village of Curral das Freiras is one of the most popular daytrips from Funchal. Some come to hike down into the village from Eira do Serrado, others to taste the locals' chestnut specialities and cherry liqueur called ginja. There are several walks that head out from the village – the downhill route leads to a bathing area by the river.