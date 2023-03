The fishing village of Ponta Delgada, 30km west of Santana, is worth a brief halt for its authentic remoteness and to visit the baroque Igreja do Bom Jesus. The church houses an 18th-century crucifix that was mysteriously washed ashore in 1740. It's the focus of the local Festa de Senhor Jesus, a few days in September when Ponta Delgada awakens from its slumber.