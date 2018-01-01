Welcome to Setúbal
Back in town, it’s worth taking a stroll through the squares in the pedestrianised old town and clambering up to the hilltop fortress for views over the estuary. The fish reeled the Romans to Setúbal in 412, so it’s no surprise that seafood here is delicious. On Avenida Luísa Todi, locals happily while away hours polishing off enormous platters of choco frito and carafes of white wine.
Historical and Natural Arrábida: Private Tour from Lisbon
You’ll travel south from Lisbon to Azeitão, a picturesque region noted for its wines and cheeses. On this 6 hour excursion you’ll visit the natural reserve of Arrábida, where you’ll take in stunning mountain views, and learn about the area’s history and experience some of its top products. Along the way, travel along the coast to the Arrábida Mountain Range where you can see the breath-taking views of the Sado estuary, which is listed as one of the most beautiful bays of the world. You’ll stop to see the Arrábida Convent, Lapa de Santa Margarida, before reaching the historical center of Setúbal. Arriving at the city of Setúbal, you will visit the Livramento Market that was established in 1930. In June/2015 by USA Today Travel (Food & Wine), considered this market as one of the 10 best fish markets of the world. The market’s distinctive tiled walls, called “Azulejos”, comprised of 5,700 decorative tile pieces, the wall panels measure about 1,259 square feet and depict scenes of everyday local activities such as fishing and farming. You will see an assortment of local seafood laid out on counters and get to know how fish actually look like… Next you’ll head to a very rare, restored tide mill that was built in 1601. This piece of industrial archaeology stands as a testimony to medieval engineering expertise. The mill still uses the tides as a source of renewable, non-polluting energy. At the end of the tour, you’ll be invited to sample some of the popular local products, from wine or liqueurs, to cheeses and traditional sweets.
At your Lisbon hotel, greet your guide and board an air-conditioned vehicle destined for the beautiful landscapes of the Serra da Arrábida Natural Park. Home to some of Portugal’s most stunning scenery, the 1-hour drive through the natural park offers numerous visual delights. Stop first at Cristo Rei, the monument based on Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, and capture photographs beneath the outstretched arms of Christ. Then, disembark at Palmela — a fortress surrounded by natural beauty . After a scenic drive along the coastline, stop at Setubal to feast on lunch in a typical Portuguese restaurant (own expense). Your next points of interest are the Azeitão villages: quaint hamlets dedicated to preserving Portuguese crafts such as tile-making and wood-carving. See Quinta da Bacalhoa, where you’ll have the chance to taste wine. Return to Lisbon via Vasco da Gama bridge and bid your guide farewell after drop-off at your hotel.
Full-Day Tour from Lisbon with Traditional Fisherman's Lunch in Setúbal
After crossing Lisbon´s old bridge, head to Fonte da Telha Beach, home to an old fishing village. Learn about the fisherman's traditional way of life and different fishing techniques on a beach surrounded by cliffs and pine forests. Later on, travel along the coast to the Arrábida Mountain Range where you can see the breathtaking views of the Sado estuary, which is listed as one of the most beautiful bays of the world. Driving down the Arrábida Mountain arrival at the city of Setúbal, where you will visit the Livramento Market (established in 1930).This market was considered in June/2015 by USA Today Travel (Food & Wine), as one of the best fish markets of the world. The market’s distinctive tiled walls are called “Azulejos”. Comprised of 5,700 decorative tile pieces, the wall panels measure about 1,259 square feet and depict scenes of everyday local activities such as fishing and farming. You will see an assortment of local seafood laid out on counters and get to know how fish actually look like…Sardines are a favorite at the market. According to the Portuguese National Tourist Office, 13 sardines are eaten per second in Portugal during the month of June.To end your experience, you will lunch at a typical family run fisherman´s restaurant where you will eat a delicious and traditional Mediterranean meal.After lunch we head back to Lisbon.
Private Arrabida Setubal and Azeitao Day Tour
Pick-up at your accommodation and drive towards South bank through Ponte 25 de Abril. Stop at the Cristo Rei monument for enjoying the beautiful view of Lisbon. Departure towards Sesimbra to visit Cabo Espichel Sanctuary and Sesimbra Castle. Drive along the coastline and beach shore at Arrábida hills towards Setúbal. Lunch in Setúbal at a typical Portuguese restaurant. Departure towards Azeitão villages to visit a traditional tile factory. See José Maria da Fonseca vineyards and cellars with an optional wine tasting (own expense), or Quinta da Bacalhoa vineyards and cellars with optional wine tasting (own expense). Tasting of traditional pastry at O Cego (subject to availability). Return to Lisbon through Vasco da Gama bridge. Alterations of the route are accepted.This is a full-day trip usually starting between 8:00am and 9:00am visiting breath-taking landscapes and the uniqueness of the Setúbal and Arrábida regions.
Christ the King and Arrábida Tour with Wine Tasting from Lisbon
Your morning starts with a pick-up from your centrally-located Lisbon hotel. Get a new perspective of the city while riding over the Tagus River to Almada on the 25th of April Bridge. Visit Christ the King statue, inspired by Brazil’s famous Christ the Redeemer statue, and admire stunning views of Lisbon. Though not completed until 1969, plans for the monument were approved in 1940, as a plea to God to keep Portugal out of World War II.Next, make your way to Azeitão parish, and taste the area’s wine and cheese. Sample Azeitão cheese, made from unpasteurized sheep’s milk with a semi-soft consistency similar to brie. Then visit a wine cellar to learn about the winemaking process and sample the results. Stop to observe the manufacture of Portuguese tiles on your way to beautiful Arrábida Natural Park. Enjoy free time exploring the area’s beaches and savoring lunch (own expense). One of only 30 areas officially under protection in Portugal, the park offers stunning views over the Atlantic Ocean.On your return to Lisbon, pass through the fishing village of Setúbal, and stop at Palmela Castle. Human occupation in the area dates back to the Neolithic period, when a settlement and fortification began as early as 301 BC. Enjoy beautiful views over Lisbon and the river from your elevated vantage point. Cross Vasco de Gama Bridge on the return to your Lisbon hotel in the afternoon.
Sesimbra Experience
Portugal fed itself for hundreds of generations using nets and lines, and its maritime and fishing traditions are among the most entrenched in Europe. In this experience you will observe, learn, experience and taste the real Sesimbra.Start your tour inside Santiago's Fortress, one of the most important monuments of Sesimbra, and walk along the promenade to the west side of the town. Admire the architecture of the iconic Hotel do Mar and hear about the urban changes in Sesimbra during the last century. Enter the Port of Sesimbra and follow your guide on a tour inside the Fishing Port, where you'll observe the unloading of fish from the boats, see the catch of the day and familiarize yourself with the fishermen's lifestyle and traditional fishing techniques. Taste the Fisherman's Liqueur, a typical drink, inside a fisherman warehouse and learn with the best how to make fishing nets. Go on a 30 minute boat tour in Sesimbra's bay and enjoy the breathtaking views of the town and the surroundings. Admire the landscape of beautiful cliffs, Mediterranean vegetation and golden beaches. Finish your tour at a local fish restaurant feasting with the highest quality fresh fish for dinner.