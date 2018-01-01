Historical and Natural Arrábida: Private Tour from Lisbon

You’ll travel south from Lisbon to Azeitão, a picturesque region noted for its wines and cheeses. On this 6 hour excursion you’ll visit the natural reserve of Arrábida, where you’ll take in stunning mountain views, and learn about the area’s history and experience some of its top products. Along the way, travel along the coast to the Arrábida Mountain Range where you can see the breath-taking views of the Sado estuary, which is listed as one of the most beautiful bays of the world. You’ll stop to see the Arrábida Convent, Lapa de Santa Margarida, before reaching the historical center of Setúbal. Arriving at the city of Setúbal, you will visit the Livramento Market that was established in 1930. In June/2015 by USA Today Travel (Food & Wine), considered this market as one of the 10 best fish markets of the world. The market’s distinctive tiled walls, called “Azulejos”, comprised of 5,700 decorative tile pieces, the wall panels measure about 1,259 square feet and depict scenes of everyday local activities such as fishing and farming. You will see an assortment of local seafood laid out on counters and get to know how fish actually look like… Next you’ll head to a very rare, restored tide mill that was built in 1601. This piece of industrial archaeology stands as a testimony to medieval engineering expertise. The mill still uses the tides as a source of renewable, non-polluting energy. At the end of the tour, you’ll be invited to sample some of the popular local products, from wine or liqueurs, to cheeses and traditional sweets.