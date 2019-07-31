Príncipe Real, Santos & Estrela

Wedged between Bairro Alto and Rato, Príncipe Real is an open-minded, bohemian-flavoured corner of Lisbon, perfect for lazy days spent exploring markets, antique stores and hip boutiques. Artists, up-and-coming designers and the gay community all call this enclave home. Santos, west of Cais Sodré, fancies itself a design district and is home to one of Lisbon's biggest concentrations of late-night clubs, near Av 24 de Julho. Lovely, mostly residential Estrela, west of Bairro Alto, is a parish of tree-lined streets and leafy parks anchored by its monumental 18th-century basilica.

  • B

    Basílica da Estrela

    The curvaceous, sugar-white dome and twin belfries of Basílica da Estrela are visible from afar. The echoing interior is awash with pink-and-black marble,…

  • Museu da Marioneta

    Discover your inner child at the surprisingly enchanting Museu da Marioneta, a veritable Geppetto’s workshop housed in the 17th-century Convento das…

  • Casa Fernando Pessoa

    Immerse yourself in the life and work of Portuguese modernist founder and author Fernando Pessoa as you wander through his old apartment, browse through…

  • P

    Palácio da Assembleia da República

    The columned, temple-like Palácio da Assembleia da República (Palácio de São Bento) is where Portugal’s parliament, the Assembleia da República, makes its…

  • C

    Casa Museu de Amália Rodrigues

    A pilgrimage site for fado fans, this is where the Rainha do Fado (Queen of Fado) Amália Rodrigues (1920-99) lived; note the calçada portuguesa …

  • J

    Jardim da Estrela

    Seeking green respite? Opposite the Basílica da Estrela, this 1852 green space is perfect for a stroll, with paths weaving past pine, monkey-puzzle and…

  • J

    Jardim do Príncipe Real

    Shaded by a giant cedar tree, this is a relaxing shady plaza with an al fresco cafe for watching the world go slowly by. The surrounding district is…

  • P

    Praça da Alegria

    Swooping palms and banyan trees shade tranquil Praça da Alegria, which is actually more round than square. Look out for the bronze bust of 19th-century…

  • P

    Praça das Flores

    One of Lisbon's loveliest squares, Praça das Flores is a leafy gem surrounded by some of Príncipe Real's trendiest hot spots.

