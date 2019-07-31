The curvaceous, sugar-white dome and twin belfries of Basílica da Estrela are visible from afar. The echoing interior is awash with pink-and-black marble,…
Príncipe Real, Santos & Estrela
Wedged between Bairro Alto and Rato, Príncipe Real is an open-minded, bohemian-flavoured corner of Lisbon, perfect for lazy days spent exploring markets, antique stores and hip boutiques. Artists, up-and-coming designers and the gay community all call this enclave home. Santos, west of Cais Sodré, fancies itself a design district and is home to one of Lisbon's biggest concentrations of late-night clubs, near Av 24 de Julho. Lovely, mostly residential Estrela, west of Bairro Alto, is a parish of tree-lined streets and leafy parks anchored by its monumental 18th-century basilica.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Príncipe Real, Santos & Estrela.
Basílica da Estrela
The curvaceous, sugar-white dome and twin belfries of Basílica da Estrela are visible from afar. The echoing interior is awash with pink-and-black marble,…
Museu da Marioneta
Discover your inner child at the surprisingly enchanting Museu da Marioneta, a veritable Geppetto’s workshop housed in the 17th-century Convento das…
Casa Fernando Pessoa
Immerse yourself in the life and work of Portuguese modernist founder and author Fernando Pessoa as you wander through his old apartment, browse through…
Palácio da Assembleia da República
The columned, temple-like Palácio da Assembleia da República (Palácio de São Bento) is where Portugal’s parliament, the Assembleia da República, makes its…
Casa Museu de Amália Rodrigues
A pilgrimage site for fado fans, this is where the Rainha do Fado (Queen of Fado) Amália Rodrigues (1920-99) lived; note the calçada portuguesa …
Jardim da Estrela
Seeking green respite? Opposite the Basílica da Estrela, this 1852 green space is perfect for a stroll, with paths weaving past pine, monkey-puzzle and…
Jardim do Príncipe Real
Shaded by a giant cedar tree, this is a relaxing shady plaza with an al fresco cafe for watching the world go slowly by. The surrounding district is…
Praça da Alegria
Swooping palms and banyan trees shade tranquil Praça da Alegria, which is actually more round than square. Look out for the bronze bust of 19th-century…
Praça das Flores
One of Lisbon's loveliest squares, Praça das Flores is a leafy gem surrounded by some of Príncipe Real's trendiest hot spots.