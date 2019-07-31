Wedged between Bairro Alto and Rato, Príncipe Real is an open-minded, bohemian-flavoured corner of Lisbon, perfect for lazy days spent exploring markets, antique stores and hip boutiques. Artists, up-and-coming designers and the gay community all call this enclave home. Santos, west of Cais Sodré, fancies itself a design district and is home to one of Lisbon's biggest concentrations of late-night clubs, near Av 24 de Julho. Lovely, mostly residential Estrela, west of Bairro Alto, is a parish of tree-lined streets and leafy parks anchored by its monumental 18th-century basilica.