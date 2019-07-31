Parque das Nações

A shining model of urban regeneration, Parque das Nações has almost single-handedly propelled the city into the 21st century since Expo '98. Glittering high-rises, sci-fi concert halls, and Europe’s longest bridge and second-largest aquarium rise above a river so wide it could be the sea. This is the Lisbon of the future, though its purpose-built maze of concrete and steel is in stark contrast to Old Europe and not for everyone.

Explore Parque das Nações

  • Oceanário de Lisboa

    The closest you’ll get to scuba diving without a wetsuit, Oceanário is mind-blowing. With 8000 marine creatures splashing in 7 million litres of seawater,…

  • Gare do Oriente

    Designed by acclaimed Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, the space-age Gare do Oriente is an extraordinary vaulted structure, with slender columns…

  • T

    Torre Vasco da Gama

    No, that's not Dubai! Shaped like the sail of explorer Vasco da Gama’s mighty caravel, this 145m-high, concrete-and-steel skyscraper was designed by…

  • J

    Jardim Garcia de Orta

    Bristling with exotic foliage from Portugal’s former colonies, the Garcia de Orta Garden is named after a 16th-century Portuguese naturalist and pioneer…

  • P

    Pavilhão do Conhecimento

    Kids won’t grumble about science at the interactive Pavilhão do Conhecimento, where they can run riot in the adult-free unfinished house, get dizzy on a…

  • P

    Ponte Vasco da Gama

    Vanishing into a watery distance, the Vasco da Gama Bridge is Europe’s longest, stretching 17.2km across the Rio Tejo.

  • C

    Caminho da Água

    Portuguese muralist Rigo designed this splash-happy boardwalk. Watch blue-mosaic volcanoes erupt spontaneously or relax on one of the wave-shaped benches…

  • F

    Feira Internacional de Lisboa

    Designed by Portuguese architects Barreiros Ferreira and França Dória, the striking, crystalline FIL is Lisbon’s premier venue for exhibitions and trade…

