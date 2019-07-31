A shining model of urban regeneration, Parque das Nações has almost single-handedly propelled the city into the 21st century since Expo '98. Glittering high-rises, sci-fi concert halls, and Europe’s longest bridge and second-largest aquarium rise above a river so wide it could be the sea. This is the Lisbon of the future, though its purpose-built maze of concrete and steel is in stark contrast to Old Europe and not for everyone.