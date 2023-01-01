IBTAM is the organisation that oversees Madeiran embroidery production – anything bearing their hologram label is guaranteed to be the genuine, locally made article. This quaint museum at IBTAM's headquarters examines many aspects of traditional embroidery with mock-ups of 19th-century rooms awash with embroidered textiles. A film at the end of the exhibition looks at the island's traditional industries and IBTAM's role.

The mammoth tapestry hanging above the stairs as you enter the building depicts the abundance of the Madeiran landscape and is said to contain seven million stitches.