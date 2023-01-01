Madeira Story Centre

This interactive museum tells Madeira's story in an easily digestible way, from the moment the first volcanic rock seethed through the Atlantic's waves to the tourism of the late 20th century. Highlights include a mock up of a rather peeved Napoleon being presented with Madeira wine aboard the HMS Northumberland en route to St Helena and a recreation of the Aquila Airlines flying boat cabin, with an interesting film on the service playing as in-flight entertainment.

When you've seen all the displays, head to the very top of the building where a terrace affords sweeping views of Funchal. There's also a restaurant (10% off for ticket holders) and a huge gift shop selling souvenirs of varying grades of authenticity.