Casa da Luz – Museu de Electricidade

Decommissioned in 1989, Funchal's old power station, still the headquarters of EEM (Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira – Madeira Electric Company), has been turned into a museum dedicated to the history of electricity generation on the island and to electricity itself. Downstairs a huge hall holds the old diesel generators but the fun really starts upstairs, where you'll find many interactive, electricity-related exhibits.

Generate electricity by pedalling a mountain bike, find out which materials conduct electricity and which don't, and learn all about renewables, a major part of the island's generating capacity. There's also a 3D map of the island showing how electricity was brought to even the highest peak on Madeira.