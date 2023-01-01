Museu do Brinquedo

This toy museum occupies seven rooms at the Armazém do Mercado and is essentially made up of the 20,000-piece private collection of one José Manuel Borges Pereira. More for parents than kids, it's an I-used-to-have-one-of-those-in-the-seventies sort of experience with everything from Corgi and Dinky cars to Action Man and Star Wars figures on display. The museum possesses Madeira's only train set layout and often puts on free themed exhibitions in other parts of the Armazém do Mercado.