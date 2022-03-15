Eat
Távola
In the village, at the entrance from the east, this place serves up the town's best local cooking, with tasty copper cataplanas (seafood stews) served on…
With a vast, lovely beach backed by a river-mouth estuary ideal for windsurfing, Foz do Arelho remains remarkably undeveloped. It makes a fine place to laze in the sun, and outside July and August it’ll often be just you and the local fishers. The beach has a row of relaxed bars and restaurants; the town is a 15-minute walk inland.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Foz do Arelho.
Eat
The trendiest of Foz do Arelho’s waterfront joints, this classy place is right on the beach and serves everything from well-done pregos (beef sandwiches)…
Eat
This old school marisquera (seafood restaurant) with its ocean-view terrace serves reliable meals plucked from a central fountain flush with iced fish and…
