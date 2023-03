Occupying three tenement buildings spanning the 18th and 19th centuries, this museum does a fantastic job of covering Praga's rich and varied history. It includes creative displays of art, photos, memorabilia and other artefacts, art installations, restored Jewish prayer rooms and fascinating recordings of locals talking on a wide variety of topics.

A joint ticket (adult/concession 20/15zł) covers here and the main Museum of Warsaw in the Old Town