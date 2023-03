Bounded by ul Białostocka, Markowska and Ząbkowska, the handsome 19th-century brick buildings that once were the Koneser Vodka factory are the star turn in the latest chapter in the hip revamp of industrial Praga. As well as office space (hello Google!), the complex includes an interactive vodka museum, several restaurants and bars, a shopping mall with a focus on Polish products and the groovy hotel Moxy.

