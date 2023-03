Learn all about Polish vodka at this entertaining and interactive museum, opened in 2018 and based in the historic red-brick building where flagship brands – Luksusowa and Wyborowa – were once produced. Entry is by tour (those led by English-speaking guides leave 40 minutes past the hour), which last around one hour and finish with a tasting of three types of vodka (plus the chance to buy more booze, of course).

On the museum's 3rd floor is the stylish cocktail bar Bar ¾.