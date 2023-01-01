National Stadium

This prominent landmark on the east bank of the Vistula was constructed for the Euro 2012 football championships on the site of a communist-era stadium. Its red-and-white patterning references the Polish flag, and the interior can seat 58,000 spectators for either sporting or entertainment events. Visitors can access an observation point for a view of the interior, or join a daily tour in English; check the website for times and to book tickets.

In winter rinks are set up for ice skating and curling as well as fairground rides, including bumper cars and a carousel.