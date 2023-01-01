Agnieszka Osiecka Monument

Warsaw-born Agnieszka Osiecka (1936–97) is famous for her poetry, journalism and song writing (she penned over 2000 songs). She lived in Saska Kępa most of her life and this bronze monument depicts her seated at a table in her favourite neighbourhood cafe.

Osiecka is one the many luminaries buried at Powązki Cemetery. Her husband, the film producer Wojciech Frykowski, was one of the victims of the Charles Manson murders in Beverly Hills in 1969 in which Sharon Tate, the actress and wife of Roman Polanski, also died.