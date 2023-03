This charming residential neighbourhood, one of the few to largely survive the ravages of the 20th century, is studded with gems of modernist architecture. It's favoured by Warsaw's diplomatic community who have based their embassies in the 1920s villas designed by leading architects of the day, such as Bohdan Lachert and Józef Szanajca, who were influenced by the ideals of Le Corbusier and Bauhaus.

Saska Kępa's central spine, ul Francuska, is lined with attractive places to eat, drink and shop.