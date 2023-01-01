Bródno Jewish Cemetery

Having suffered great damage during WWII and almost total destruction during Poland's communist years, this historic graveyard, where Jews have been buried since 1743, has at last gained a degree of protection and preservation. Learn about the cemetery's history and Jewish burial practices in the excellent exhibition centre located beside the gates, then walk through an avenue of silver birch trees to witness the scattered piles and fragments of some 20,000 tombstones: an unbelievable moving experience.