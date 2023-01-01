St Anne's Church

Marking the start of the Royal Way, this is arguably Warsaw's most ornate church. It escaped major damage during WWII, which explains why it sports an original trompe l’oeil ceiling, a rococo high altar and a gorgeous organ, on which a 30-minute concert is played at noon between mid-April and mid-October, except for Sundays and holidays.

The largely neoclassical facade dates from 1788 and was designed by the royal architect Piotr Aigner.

Climb the 148 steps of the separate bell tower to reach a viewing terrace providing superb panoramas over the Old Town and its surrounds.