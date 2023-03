Named after the architect Jakub Kubicki, these vaulted arcades were constructed between 1819 and 1821 on the Vistula embankment beneath the castle. As well as the permanent exhibition The Royal Castle – from Destruction to Reconstruction, they're used to host various exhibitions and events and are fronted by pleasant riverside gardens.

It's fun to climb the stairs through the brick-lined tunnel back up to the castle from the arcades.