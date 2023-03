Piercing triangular Castle Sq, this 22m-high monument to Sigismund III Vasa, who moved the capital from Kraków to Warsaw, was erected by the king's son Władysław Vasa in 1644. It is modelled on the Italian columns that Władysław Vasa had seen on a visit to Rome in 1625.

The granite column was knocked down during WWII, but the statue survived and was placed on a new column four years after the war. The original, shrapnel-scarred column now lies along the south wall of the Royal Castle.