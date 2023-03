A project of the Museum of Modern Art, this park offers a selection of contemporary sculptures by some famous artists, including Paweł Althamer, Youssouf Dara, Olafur Eliasson and Jens Haaning. Ai Weiwei's enigmatic contribution To Be Found consists of the broken pieces of replica antique Chinese vases buried around the park. See the website for interactive map of the park and details of annual events.