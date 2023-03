Pszczyna's elongated, leafy market square is lined with old burghers’ houses dating mostly from the 18th and 19th centuries. On its northern side is the Protestant church and, next to it at No 2, the town hall, both remodelled last century. Behind the town hall is the 14th-century parish church, extensively rebuilt over the years, with a typically lavish interior featuring a ceiling painting of the Ascension. To the west of the square sits Pszczyna Castle, now a museum.