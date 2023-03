In the centre of Oświęcim, this museum commemorates the Jewish community that flourished here from the 16th century until WWII. On one side is the restored Chevra Lomdei Mishnayot synagogue, built in 1913 to add to nearly 30 that served the town before the Holocaust. Adjoining that is the former home of the Kornreich family, now filled with photographs and artefacts documenting Jewish Oświęcim and the terrible process of its extermination.