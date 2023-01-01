This grandiose ducal residence dates back to the 12th century, when the Opole dukes built a hunting lodge here. Rebuilt as a Renaissance palace in the 17th century, it has been enlarged several times, most recently in the 1870s. Today it houses the Castle Museum, comprising about a dozen rooms over three floors. The castle’s interiors feature bedchambers, drawing rooms and salons filled with tapestries, ceramics, paintings and hunting trophies.

Unforgettable are the library – panelled entirely in walnut – and the stunning Mirror Chamber, which hosts occasional chamber music concerts. Some of the palace’s rooms also contain themed exhibitions, including a collection of 16th- to 20th-century weapons and armour in the basement, and more than 200 diminutive portraits in the third-floor Cabinet of Miniatures. Behind the castle is the extensive English-style Castle Park along the Pszczynka River.

The Hochbergs, who owned Pszczyna Castle (Zamek w Pszczynie) until 1945, furnished their home according to their status – they were among the richest families in Europe, ruling vast swathes of land from their Silesian family seat, the castle at Książ. Priceless works of art completed the scene, but most were lost during WWII.

Those wanting more detailed information should pick up a copy of the English-language guidebook The Castle Museum in Pszczyna (16zł) from the ticket office or tourist office.