With a base measuring 89m by 53m, this is Poland's largest cathedral. Erected between 1927 and 1955, the neoclassical sandstone basilica's progress was understandably delayed by the tumultuous 1940s. Its vast interior is topped with a large dome that rises 59m from the floor, but apart from colourful stained-glass windows and an unusual ‘wheel’ crucifix, it’s a model of austerity.

Behind it, the Archdiocesan Museum has a collection of sacred art from the late 14th century to the present.